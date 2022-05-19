Companies / Mining Afrimat pays dividend as good iron price boosts performance The group’s construction and industrial segments returned to pre-pandemic levels B L Premium

Building materials and mining group Afrimat reported that headline earnings increased by a fifth as it declared a dividend for its 2022 year following an increase in iron ore prices, while its construction and industrial segments returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 22.9% to 542.9c, and the group declared a dividend of R1.46 per share for the year to end-February, while it continues to diversify its operations...