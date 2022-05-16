Companies / Mining Return of in-person indaba no lure for green-focused Sibanye Move is in line with its drive to reduce contribution to emissions, CEO Froneman says B L Premium

Mining group Sibanye-Stillwater declined to attend last week’s Mining Indaba in person because it no longer attends conferences that do not offer a virtual parallel stream — in line with its drive to reduce its contribution to greenhouse gases.

“When you dig into our strategy and see us becoming a green metals company ... you’re either green or you’re not green,” said Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman, though he emphasised that Sibanye supported the indaba,to which he sent a prerecorded presentation, and was one of the sponsors. The company’s decision is also in line with its Covid-19 risk protocols, he said...