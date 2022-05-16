Return of in-person indaba no lure for green-focused Sibanye
Move is in line with its drive to reduce contribution to emissions, CEO Froneman says
16 May 2022 - 05:10
Mining group Sibanye-Stillwater declined to attend last week’s Mining Indaba in person because it no longer attends conferences that do not offer a virtual parallel stream — in line with its drive to reduce its contribution to greenhouse gases.
“When you dig into our strategy and see us becoming a green metals company ... you’re either green or you’re not green,” said Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman, though he emphasised that Sibanye supported the indaba,to which he sent a prerecorded presentation, and was one of the sponsors. The company’s decision is also in line with its Covid-19 risk protocols, he said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now