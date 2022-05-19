Money & Investing Bumpy welcome for new Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad Spiralling inflation and a rocky production quarter have rubbed off some of the Cutifani gloss. But all is not lost B L Premium

For a revered communicator, it seemed odd that former Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani would put the skids under his successor, Duncan Wanblad, by announcing on LinkedIn this month that he had taken up a new position as “consultant” to the group. As explained by Anglo spokesperson Sibusiso Tshabalala, however, the role is but a previously announced, two-month handover, scheduled to end June 30. What reporters may have seen on social media was merely an automated status update.

The last thing Wanblad needs now is a ghost of past bounty doing the haunts. That’s because questions abound as to how he will fare after Cutifani’s nine-year stint as CEO of the group, remembered for its final — and very successful — three years, rather than the six years of hard slog that preceded them...