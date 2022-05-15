×

Opinion

Windfall for SA mining from Ukraine war may be brief

Political, infrastructure and regulatory challenges likely to limit investment and growth

BL Premium
15 May 2022 - 07:59 Chris Green and Kevin Pietersen

The mining sector in Africa faced unexpected and unprecedented challenges in 2020 because of Covid and the global response to the pandemic.

Beyond the impact on global health, Covid created socioeconomic challenges that had, and will continue to have, lasting repercussions across the continent...



