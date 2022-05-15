Mining stymied by historical issues as empty promises repeated at Indaba
Minerals Council SA remains concerned about rail and port constraints, which it estimates resulted in an opportunity cost of R35bn for 2021, based on railed tonnages compared with Transnet’s targeted tonnages
15 May 2022 - 08:12
After a two-year hiatus because of Covid-19 the annual Investing in African Mining Indaba returned to Cape Town this week, where delegates heard commitments by the government to remove hurdles that are impeding the industry’s potential.
Mining is in a strong position thanks to to high commodity prices, but the industry has raised concerns about rail and port constraints. Theft, infrastructure restrictions and legal issues around procurement have undermined exports of bulk minerals...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now