Business Mining stymied by historical issues as empty promises repeated at Indaba Minerals Council SA remains concerned about rail and port constraints, which it estimates resulted in an opportunity cost of R35bn for 2021, based on railed tonnages compared with Transnet’s targeted tonnages B L Premium

After a two-year hiatus because of Covid-19 the annual Investing in African Mining Indaba returned to Cape Town this week, where delegates heard commitments by the government to remove hurdles that are impeding the industry’s potential.

Mining is in a strong position thanks to to high commodity prices, but the industry has raised concerns about rail and port constraints. Theft, infrastructure restrictions and legal issues around procurement have undermined exports of bulk minerals...