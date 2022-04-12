Afrimat expects 20% bump in profits

Building materials and mining group Afrimat expects profit to increase 19%-29% in the year to end-February.
The company said on Tuesday headline earnings per share will grow from 441.7c in the year end-February 2021 to 526c-570c for 2022 financial year ended February without going into detail. Headline earnings per share is a profit measure that strips out one-off items...
