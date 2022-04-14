Exxaro unimpressed with Transnet’s rationale

SA’s largest coal miner Exxaro is taking a hard line on Transnet’s inability to transport SA’s export coal to port and is challenging the state-owned rail utility’s claim that circumstances beyond its control have given it the right to cancel contracts with coal exporters.

Transnet, which is battling cable theft, vandalism and the effects of poor maintenance on its networks, told coal exporters on April 8 that it had terminated long-term coal transport agreements to ferry coal from Mpumalanga to Richards Bay. The bulk of SA’s coal exports go through Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT), which is owned by the coal exporters...