Business Thungela steams ahead on high coal price but plans to diversify Company looks to a future when demand for coal shrinks

Thungela Resources, the JSE- and London Stock Exchange-listed coal producer, plans to acquire coal operations outside SA and expand into other commodities in the next 10 years to diversify as pressure mounts on companies to reduce exposure to fossil fuels.

Thungela was formed less than a year ago after Anglo American unbundled its South African thermal coal assets in a bid to reduce its carbon footprint as world energy production moves away from coal to greener sources of power...