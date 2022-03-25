Anglo exits Thungela Resources in R1.67bn deal
Miner spun off coal company in June 2021 in a commitment to be carbon neutral by 2040
25 March 2022 - 10:54
UPDATED 27 March 2022 - 17:52
Anglo American has sold its remaining 8% interest in Thungela Resources in a R1.67bn transaction that marks Anglo’s exit from its SA coal business.
Thungela shares were sold at R154 per share, which represented a 12% discount to its closing price on Thursday. Anglo disposed of its remaining shareholding through an accelerated book-build process...
