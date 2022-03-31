National Africa risks missing chance to fill Russian energy void Continent’s vast natural resources to plug Europe's current power shortages and secure the transition to renewables will count for naught in the face of political and institutional risks B L Premium

The move by EU countries to reduce their reliance on energy and minerals from Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine offers short-term opportunities for coal-rich SA and other African nations to fill the supply gap.

And in the longer term the EU’s transition to renewable energy will create further export scope for African countries that are rich in so-called green metals...