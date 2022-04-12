Companies / Mining Tharisa flags second quarter production challenges but prices remain robust B L Premium

Chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Tharisa says mill breakdowns weighed on production in its second quarter to end-March, but it remains confident in its overall operational performance as it looks to cash in on robust commodity prices.

Platinum group metal (PGM) production fell 7.5% to 44,100oz in the three months to end-March, the group said in an update on Tuesday, coming off a record 47,700oz in its first quarter...