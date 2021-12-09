JAMIE CARR: Tharisa digging up a shiny future

Mining is an inherently dirty, dangerous and risky activity, with huge capital requirements upfront and lengthy payback periods, during which your chosen commodity could either become the flavour of the month or get disrupted into oblivion. Yet there are also good reasons why the phrase "sitting on a gold mine" has gained a bit more popular traction than, say, "sitting on a nice little opportunity in industrial consumables".

When things go right they can suddenly start going very right indeed, and this has been the case for Tharisa in the past financial year...