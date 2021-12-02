Companies / Mining Tharisa pays out record dividend as it eyes five good years for PGMs B L Premium

Chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Tharisa has paid shareholders a record $24.2m (R388m) for its 2021 year, saying it is optimistic the elevated prices for the metals mostly used in reducing vehicle emissions would hold up for at least five more years.

Tharisa’s favourable metals mix, development of new applications for PGMs, and strong global automotive demand were reasons for optimism, CEO Phoevos Pouroulis told Business Day, shortly after his company said it had more than doubled both its profits and shareholder payout for 2021...