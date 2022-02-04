Tharisa signs MoU for 40MW solar plant

Chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Tharisa has inked a comprehensive agreement to get electricity from a 40MW solar plant as part of its commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050.

Energy groups Total Eren and Chariot will develop, finance, construct, own, operate and maintain a solar photovoltaic project for the supply of electricity to the Tharisa Mine, the group said on Friday. This is expected to adequately cover its current needs.

Tharisa, which operates a single mine near Brits in the North West, has joined a growing list of companies that have committed to reducing their carbon footprint, an issue of increasing concern for investors and financiers reluctant to back polluting industries.

The group had signed a comprehensive memorandum of understanding with the energy groups, which is a precursor to the signing of a long-term power purchase agreement on a take-or-pay basis. This refers to a contract where the buyer is obligated to buy what is supplied, or pay a penalty if it does not.

“Tharisa plays a significant part in the global energy transition movement, and we are committed to producing these key metals in a sustainable manner,” Tharisa head of ESG Tebogo Matsimela said in a statement.

“Projects such as this solar development, are achievable with the commitment from our company as well as the commitment from our partners in this venture,” he said.

“We challenge all our business partners to implement initiatives that will ensure that we will make our planet a better one for all, while providing sustainable returns to our stakeholders, community and shareholders.”

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za