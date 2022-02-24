Companies / Mining Anglo returns more than R100bn to investors as it rides commodities boom Mining group records strong demand and prices for many products as economies recoup lost ground, says outgoing CEO Mark Cutifani B L Premium

Anglo American claimed its place as one the biggest beneficiaries of global economic recovery and higher commodities prices, posting a record annual profit and showering investors with more than R100bn in cash.

The earnings report on Thursday by Anglo, one of the most visible faces of SA capitalism since its founding in 1917 by Ernest Oppenheimer, rounds off a blockbuster earnings season for heavyweight mining companies. ..