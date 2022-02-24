Anglo returns more than R100bn to investors as it rides commodities boom
Mining group records strong demand and prices for many products as economies recoup lost ground, says outgoing CEO Mark Cutifani
24 February 2022 - 11:27
UPDATED 24 February 2022 - 20:05
Anglo American claimed its place as one the biggest beneficiaries of global economic recovery and higher commodities prices, posting a record annual profit and showering investors with more than R100bn in cash.
The earnings report on Thursday by Anglo, one of the most visible faces of SA capitalism since its founding in 1917 by Ernest Oppenheimer, rounds off a blockbuster earnings season for heavyweight mining companies. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now