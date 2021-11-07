New Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad has big shoes to fill
Expectations for CEO-designate high after indelible mark made on the company by Mark Cutifani
07 November 2021 - 07:22
Expectations are high for Anglo American’s incoming CEO Duncan Wanblad as he takes the helm from Mark Cutifani, who retires in April next year.
Wanblad, who started his career underground as a junior engineer, has 30 years of international mining experience and deep understanding of the company, its culture and its context, Anglo American said. He has held both executive and non-executive roles spanning most of the group's businesses...
