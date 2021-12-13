POLYHALITE DEPOSIT
Anglo American aims for greener growth with plan to expand fertiliser business
Polyhalite project in the North York Moors National Park in the UK will require a $700m investment in 2022
13 December 2021 - 05:10
Anglo American is weighing plans to expand its multibillion-rand fertiliser nutrients business, signalling commitment to a project that is expected to diversify its income streams and burnish its environmentally friendly credentials.
“In looking at ore body and the market, we think there is scope to drive towards a bigger project earlier than was originally envisaged, which means the capital spend over time takes us to a bigger scope and a bigger project,” outgoing CEO Mark Cutifani said in an annual investor update on Friday...
