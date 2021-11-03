New Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad must deliver on ‘really aggressive agenda’
CEO Mark Cutifani says his replacement should keep pushing to put producer at the top of the industry
03 November 2021 - 23:21
Anglo American’s CEO-designate will have to deliver on a “really aggressive agenda” to ensure the company can sustain its strong share price performance and overtake larger rivals Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton.
So says outgoing CEO Mark Cutifani, who will step down in April 2022 and be replaced by Duncan Wanblad, an Anglo insider with three decades of experience, including heading up its platinum and base metals operations, and most recently its strategy division...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now