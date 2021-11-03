Companies / Mining New Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad must deliver on ‘really aggressive agenda’ CEO Mark Cutifani says his replacement should keep pushing to put producer at the top of the industry B L Premium

Anglo American’s CEO-designate will have to deliver on a “really aggressive agenda” to ensure the company can sustain its strong share price performance and overtake larger rivals Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton.

So says outgoing CEO Mark Cutifani, who will step down in April 2022 and be replaced by Duncan Wanblad, an Anglo insider with three decades of experience, including heading up its platinum and base metals operations, and most recently its strategy division...