Sibanye-Stillwater chases battery material sector with Ioneer joint venture

16 September 2021 - 09:29 Andries Mahlangu
Sibanye-Stillwater, one of the world’s largest primary producers of platinum group metals (PGMs), intends to spend about $490m, or R7.1bn, in a 50-50 joint venture with Australian mining company Ioneer, in a deal that will further bulk up its presence in the battery material sector.

Led by mining veteran and CEO Neal Froneman, Sibanye-Stillwater said on Thursday the new partnership with Ioneer relates to the latter’s Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project in the US.

Sibanye will contribute $490m to secure a 50% interest in the project, while Ioneer will retain the balance, as well as operational management responsibility.

The SA mining group will also subscribe for new ordinary shares in Ioneer equal to 7.1% of the latter’s ordinary shares for $70m.

“This is Sibanye-Stillwater’s second lithium transaction and third transaction in the battery metals sector, which will be essential for the transition to a cleaner future,” CEO Froneman said in a statement.

“Rhyolite Ridge is a world-class lithium project and we recognise its strategic value, with the potential to become the largest lithium mine in the US,” he said.

Under the terms of the joint venture, Sibanye-Stillwater will also have an 18-month option after the completion of the project to acquire a 50% interest in the North Basin, a highly prospective exploration asset neighbouring the current project, for up to an additional $50m.

Sibanye-Stillwater said its battery material strategy is primarily focused on the US and Europe in recognition of the developing need for battery metals for the transition towards greater electrification of their established automotive industries.

Earlier in 2021, the company announced an investment agreement with the Keliber lithium project in Finland, as well as plans to acquire the Sandouville nickel refinery in France.

