Sibanye: ringing the PGM bell? The miner's caution about palladium prices is worth a pause. But some say there's plenty of cash to be made yet

Sibanye-Stillwater is known for its bold calls on metal prices.

Notably, its much-criticised 2017 purchase of Stillwater in the US was motivated by its rosy outlook on palladium. And the $2.2bn gamble paid off — big time. The price of the metal has vaulted successive record highs, helping Sibanye rake in super-profits and slash the debt that was taken on to buy the mine...