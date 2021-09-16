Gemfields flags return to profit as auctions go online
The group went online to sell emeralds and rubies in 2020, successfully continuing with this format in its half year to end-June
16 September 2021 - 09:04
Ruby and emerald miner Gemfields, which also owns Fabergé, has flagged a return to profit for its half-year ending June, having successfully gone online to sell its stones.
The group expects a profit after tax of $23.8m (R346m) to end-June, from a R959m loss previously, with the group hit hard in 2020 by travel restrictions, which disrupted viewing of the stones. That prompted the group to develop a system of online mini auctions, a format the group said had remained successful in 2021...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now