Sibanye anxious for a re-rating amid record profits
CEO Neal Froneman says the market will want to see several quarters of consistent delivery and a track record of dividends
26 August 2021 - 20:18
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman is disappointed in market valuation of the business, which he believes to be ready for a re-rating after delivering industry-leading dividends and record profits in the first half of the year.
The group on Thursday reported that interim profits had more than doubled to R25.32bn, compared with R9.73bn in the first half of 2020, as metal prices and production numbers soared at the SA operations. ..
