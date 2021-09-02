Money & Investing

Neal Froneman’s nuclear option

Some love affairs die hard. For Sibanye-Stillwater’s CEO, it’s with uranium. Could this be the miner’s next big thing?

02 September 2021 - 05:00 Lisa Steyn

It’s hard to keep a uranium bull down.

And as Sibanye-Stillwater repositions itself for the future, CEO Neal Froneman’s attachment to the metal has re-emerged...

