Companies / Mining Returns on horizon as Thungela eyes promising second half BL PREMIUM

Thungela Resources is set to deliver on its promise of generous investor returns as the former Anglo American business quickly finds its feet as a stand-alone business and looks forward to a strong performance in the second half of the year.

The company, a pure-play export coal miner that was demerged from Anglo on June 1, released its first interim results as an independent business on Friday and reported a R351m maiden interim profit on the back of booming export coal prices that topped 13-year highs in July...