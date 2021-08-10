Merafe back to profit as it flags lagging vaccine drives

Merafe Resources, the junior empowerment partner in a chrome joint venture with Glencore, has adopted a cautious approach going into the second half of the financial year, saying the sustainability of the global upswing depends on the successful rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

While Merafe bounced back to profitability in the six months to June, the financial performance came off a very low base in 2020, when the first Covid-19-related lockdown restrictions disrupted ferrochrome production in SA, while the demand for stainless steel was sluggish and thus affected pricing for ferrochrome and chrome ore.

Most chrome is converted into ferrochrome, the raw material used to produce stainless steel. China is the largest ferrochrome consumer.

“While in several parts of the world the Covid-19 vaccination drive is starting to pay off and normality is gradually being restored, there are several parts of the world, including SA, where the Covid-19 pandemic is still wreaking havoc on communities and businesses,” the company said on Tuesday.