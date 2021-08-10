Companies / Mining Exxaro gets iron ore bump as it flags a doubling of headline profit BL PREMIUM

Exxaro, the largest supplier of coal to Eskom, says it expects headline earnings per share (heps) to almost double in its six months to end-June, given a boost from its stake in the Kumba Iron Ore majority-owned Sishen Iron Ore Company, which operates one of the largest open-pit mines in the world.

Heps, the main profit measure in SA, is expected to increase by between 99% and 111% year on year, Exxaro said in a trading update, with prices of the key steelmaking ingredient having risen about 50% in the period, stoked by a global economic rebound...