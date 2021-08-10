Exxaro gets iron ore bump as it flags a doubling of headline profit
10 August 2021 - 18:30
Exxaro, the largest supplier of coal to Eskom, says it expects headline earnings per share (heps) to almost double in its six months to end-June, given a boost from its stake in the Kumba Iron Ore majority-owned Sishen Iron Ore Company, which operates one of the largest open-pit mines in the world.
Heps, the main profit measure in SA, is expected to increase by between 99% and 111% year on year, Exxaro said in a trading update, with prices of the key steelmaking ingredient having risen about 50% in the period, stoked by a global economic rebound...
