Eastplats returns to operating profit as it ramps up at Crocodile River
The group delivered 582 tonnes of PGM concentrate in its half-year to end-June, 92.6% of this in its second quarter
13 August 2021 - 13:56
Toronto and JSE-listed Eastern Platinum (Eastplats) generated an operating profit during its second quarter to end-June, with revenue doubling as it continues to ramp up platinum group metal (PGM) concentrate production at its retreatment facility in the North West.
The mining company, which is valued at R584m on the JSE, said on Friday revenue rose 56% to $36.7m (R544m) in its half-year to end-June, with the group more than halving its operating loss to $1m as it began delivering PGM concentrate to new customer Impala Platinum (Implats)...
