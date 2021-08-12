Social instability and cable theft a threat to investment, says Exxaro CEO
Despite a challenging operating environment, the miner reported a strong performance and declared a record interim cash dividend
12 August 2021 - 18:12
Exxaro Resources CEO Mxolisi Mgojo has singled out recent unrest in SA and poor rail performance among local dynamics that are “clearly negative” to immediate operational stability and long-term investment efficiency and attractiveness, and have to be tackled with urgency.
At the release of the miner’s strong interim results, and the declaration of a record interim dividend, Mgojo said social instability as demonstrated by riots and looting in parts of the country in July, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic and chronic cable theft on the Transnet Freight Rail, need to be tackled “separately, holistically and with urgency”...
