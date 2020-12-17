Companies / Mining Coal merger won’t hurt Eskom, tribunal hears Approval from the competition authority is critical for Seriti Resources to acquire South32’s SA coal business BL PREMIUM

The proposed acquisition of South32’s SA coal business by Seriti Resources will create mega-coal miner, but it is unlikely to have an anticompetitive effect on the market, the Competition Tribunal has heard.

On Thursday, the tribunal heard the closing arguments of the merger hearing, which took place over several days when the bulk of the submissions were heard confidentially. The tribunal’s approval is one of the critical elements required for the deal to be finalised...