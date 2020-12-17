DIAMONDS
Slump cuts a third off De Beers’ revenue
17 December 2020 - 13:20
De Beers, the largest seller of rough diamonds by value, recorded a one-third drop in revenue for 2020 because of the global downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic...
