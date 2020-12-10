Companies / Mining Implats early bond redemption a damp squib An opportunistic offer to redeem half of an expensive 2022 rand bond fails to deliver but there's another chance in June 2021 BL PREMIUM

With just a 7.4% uptake of its partial early bond redemption, Impala Platinum now has to wait until June 2021 to proactively address the R3.2bn instrument.

Implats, SA’s third-largest source of platinum group metals (PGMs), launched the opportunistic offer to holders of the convertible bond that matures in 2022 to terminate R1.625bn of the issue that carries interest of 6.375% and is one of the last major debt instruments on the company's cash-flush balance sheet...