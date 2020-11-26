Canada’s PTM puts up Waterberg as security for $20m loan
Canadian explorer says it could lose its rights to the undeveloped Waterberg platinum and palladium deposit if it does not repay Sprott
26 November 2020 - 18:21
Canadian explorer Platinum Group Metals (PTM) has secured a loan from its single biggest lender by pledging the rights to its SA subsidiary and its only material asset.
The latest developments in PTM show how difficult, risky and expensive it is to bring a large new mine into production...
