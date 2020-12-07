Companies / Mining COMPANY COMMENT Rustenburg shines for cash-flush Implats BL PREMIUM

Impala Platinum is reaping a dual benefit and is able to tackle large, potential dilutive debt for shareholders as well as reward investors.

The tough yards have been done and won at the Rustenburg mines, which are the single biggest asset in the group. From being the laggards a few years ago and the target of radical surgery, with shaft closures, sales and thousands of job cuts planned, it is now the darling in the group...