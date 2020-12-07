Companies / Mining Implats to spend at least R5.7bn in early bond redemption Cash-flush PGM miner will terminate half of its R3.25bn convertible debt security due in 2022 BL PREMIUM

Impala Platinum, SA’s third-largest source of platinum group metals (PGMs), will buy back up to half of a R3.25bn convertible bond maturing in 2022 for cash as it strengthens its balance sheet by removing debt.

According to the initial offer, Implats will pay R5.74bn to retire R1.625bn worth of the bonds...