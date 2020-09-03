Implats rewards shareholders handsomely after stellar year

Impala Platinum, SA’s third-largest source of platinum group metals (PGMs), pumped cash and returned to dividends after a six-year break despite losing R4.9bn in revenue to disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Implats, which has mines in SA, Zimbabwe and Canada and is headed by Nico Muller, reported an after-tax profit of R16.5bn for the financial year to end-June vs R1.2bn the year before.

It declared a final dividend of R4 a share, which combined with the R1.25 a share interim payment, brought the total 2020 return to shareholders to R5.25.

Implats last paid a dividend in 2013, returning a total 95c a share. In 2012, it paid R1.95 a share.

Implats reported that sales of the six metals it produced fell by 8% to 2.8-million ounces because of the restrictions around mining operations in SA and Canada to contain the pandemic, which translated to a R4.9bn loss in revenue.

Implats expects its 2021 refined production, which will include the release of inventory, to be between 2.8-million and 3.4-million ounces.

Free cash flow of R14.4bn was generated during the 2020 financial year after Implats invested R4.2bn in its 20 shafts.

Implats was left in a net cash position of R5.7bn at the end of the year.

Group revenue jumped 44% to R69.9bn, with the rand price received on the six metals produced increasing by nearly 60% to R24,863/oz, as the dollar price of these metals rose and the rand weakened against the dollar.

Implats, the 87% owner of ASX-listed Zimplats, the largest miner in Zimbabwe, will grow production from its subsidiary by 14% as the new Mupani shaft comes into production and a $36m (R599m) investment in a third concentrator is completed in 2022, said Muller during a media call.

Zimplats generated 597,000oz of six PGMs in concentrate during the 2020 financial year.

There is much interest in the Zimbabwean PGM sector, which has one of the biggest sources of metals outside world-leader SA. It is an area where Zimplats could offer smelting and potentially refining opportunities in collaboration with the sector in the future, Muller said.

The current situation in Zimbabwe, however, precludes any large investments in new projects in the country, he said.

“We would be cautious to invest significant growth capital in Zimbabwe at the moment. We would like to see a more stable regulatory and policy environment,” he said.

“When I look at Implats as a group, our highest growth opportunities are in Zimbabwe and Canada. We probably would, at the right time, consider potential processing capacity in Zimbabwe as a means of promoting potential further growth in the future,” he said.

In Canada, the operations had a tough first six months in the Implats stable, but with the six-week closure due to a Covid-19 infection and the full return of employees as well as the resolution of underground mining issues, the mine was expected to deliver to its potential as a mainly palladium mine.

Implats has adjusted the crusher and mill circuit and will push through more higher-grade underground ore through the plant.

Implats bought the Canadian assets for R10.9bn in cash and debt. It has R3.7bn of debt remaining related to the transaction.

“If palladium prices continue, we anticipate paying down that debt as soon as possible. Then we’ll start repatriating funds to Implats to recover our initial capital investment in the entity,” said Implats CFO Meroonisha Kerber.

Despite the difficult six months, Impala Canada generated R1bn of free cash flow, she said.

