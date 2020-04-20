Harmony rolls over its hedge book as it ramps up production

Harmony will take five days to restart its mines as it ramps up to half of its production capacity, but it has had to push back pre-sold gold deliveries which are at a fraction of the prevailing metal price.

Harmony has accessed rand and dollar debt facilities to give it the financial muscle to restart its mines.

One of the main concerns for investors has been Harmony’s forward gold sales at pre-agreed prices. The rand gold price has risen to more than R1m/kg, leaving those positions in a loss-making position. By mid afternoon on Monday, the price was R1.02m/kg, a price few SA mines have been able to realise, particularly those with underground mines.

For the March and June quarters of 2020, Harmony agreed to sell 95,000oz and 96,000oz of gold for R648,000/kg and R661,000/kg respectively. As one analyst noted, its hedges were “deep in the red given the spot prices”.

Harmony said it had now agreed with its hedging counter parties to roll these contracts into the first three quarters of its 2021 financial year starting in July this year.

“This was also done to better match the gold production,” it said.

Harmony must deliver a total of 298,000oz of gold during the 2021 financial year at an average price of R695,250/kg. In the March quarter a year ago, Harmony produced 331,603oz, giving a sense of size and importance of its forward sales.

On April 16, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe told the industry that in line with amendments to government regulations governing the lockdown that was extended by two weeks to end-April, that mining operations were deemed essential and companies could resume operations up to 50% of capacity.

These restrictions would be further eased and he said he expected mines to be back to full production towards the end of May, but he said that the return to work of 450,000 people employed by the sector would be under strict conditions, with the onus lying squarely on companies to ensure their employees remained healthy.

Harmony said production was 8% lower than the December quarter, for which it did not give a number nor is it readily available on its website.

A higher gold price in the March quarter of 2020 boosted the operating free cash flow margin by 55% when compared with the December quarter, it said.

Harmony ready to restart

When the government announced the initial 21-day lockdown starting on March 27, all mining operations ceased, but companies with surface assets like tailings treatment plants, opencast mines, smelters and refineries were given special permission for limited operations.

Harmony was one of those companies. It has reprocessed tailings and operated its opencast Kalgold mine on a limited basis, warning shareholders that production for the 21-day period would be three quarters below normal levels.

Once Harmony has completed the R300m purchase of AngloGold Ashanti’s Mponeng mine — the world’s deepest at 4km below ground — and associated tailings and mothballed mines, it will be indisputably SA’s largest domestic gold producer.

Harmony said on Monday it would take five days to restart its underground mines, which have been under care and maintenance programmes, and that it would not operate at more than half its capacity during the extended lockdown period.

Harmony has secured the agreement of its largest union, the National Union of Mineworkers, on a standard operating procedure around protection, screening, protection and quarantine methods to deal with the Covid-19 virus at its mines.

A pre-lockdown risk assessment and mitigation actions “allows the company to reduce or eliminate the probability of an employee contracting Covid-19 and to limit the severity should an employee be infected,” Harmony said.

Harmony’s measures and protocols have been drawn from the guidelines from the department, the National Council for Infectious Diseases and the World Health Organisation as well as the Minerals Council SA, it said.

“We have also agreed with our trade unions that they may conduct similar safety audits in conjunction with our management teams, to provide them with the assurance that our employees’ safety and health are protected,” it said.

Harmony will use two hostels in Welkom and Klerksdorp, with a total of 350 rooms, as quarantine sites for those employees found to have the virus.

While Harmony will transport SA-based staff back to the mines from rural areas, it has to wait for cross-border restrictions to be lifted for employees in neighbouring countries to be able to return.

The movement of thousands of mineworkers is a difficult logistical exercise.

In an interview with Business Day, Graham Herbert, MD of mineworker recruitment and services company TEBA, said the century-old organisation with about 100 offices around the country would play an integral role in assisting 350,000 mineworkers on gold and platinum mines return to work.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za