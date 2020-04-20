TEBA network will play a vital role in getting mines back to work

However, after looking at data from its regional offices and assessing money flows from the mines to those offices, particularly in rural areas, those assumptions changed.

“We are confident half or three-quarters of mineworkers went home. That’s why we have to think so carefully about how to re-engage mineworkers in a safe way,” Herbert said.

On April 16, when he unveiled amendments to the lockdown regulations pertaining to the minerals and energy sectors, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe said that mining companies had the responsibility to arrange transport for employees returning to work. The return to work would follow a phased approach until mines are back at normal capacity towards the end of May, he said.

Strictly controlled

The return to work will be strictly controlled to ensure the 450,000 mining workforce does not become a problem for the government as it fights to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 virus, with a heavy onus resting on mining companies to check, test, quarantine and keep their employees safe.

TEBA has its roots in entities formed by the Transvaal Chamber of Mines in 1902, shortly after the Anglo-Boer War, to source unskilled labour in SA and neighbouring countries for the country’s idled gold mines, which by the 1970s were supplying a thousand tonnes of gold, or two-thirds of global output.

The role of the mines in fostering migrant labour, pulling apart families in rural areas and housing miners in cramped hostels is a dark episode in SA’s history.

In 2005, former unionist James Motlatsi bought TEBA and set it on a fresh course to play a more constructive role in mineworkers’ lives. It serves 1.5-million former mineworkers.

Health assessments

Against this backdrop, TEBA remains an important player in SA’s mining sector, with 100 offices countrywide, many in rural areas that serve not only as recruitment points but as places for current and former miners to use for pensions, medical queries, money transfers and communication.

It is this infrastructure and experience that TEBA will now apply to help companies recall miners, do preliminary health assessments and data collection, and arrange transport to mines, says Herbert.

“We are grateful for lessons we learnt through all the tough stuff in the past on TB and HIV as well as the big strikes in the industry. All those things taught us lessons on how to support mineworkers, the industry and gearing up back into production,” Herbert said.

Sibanye-Stillwater is relying heavily on TEBA to assist it to return its gold mines in Gauteng and the Free State to production as well as its big platinum group metals mines around Rustenburg in the North West, said spokesperson James Wellsted.