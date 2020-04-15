Companies / Mining Extended lockdown could see some SA mines close for good Tens of thousands of jobs are at risk as miners grapples with high fixed costs, minimal revenue and high debt levels BL PREMIUM

SA’s debt-laden mines with high fixed costs stand to lose between 10,000 and 45,000 jobs in the national lockdown if they receive no support, Minerals Council SA warned on Thursday.

In an economic assessment of the lockdown that started on March 27 to curb the spread of Covid-19, the council warned that full-year mineral production would be 5% lower than 2019 if it resumed after the initial 21-day shut down, but more than 15% if the lockdown went on for a longer period.