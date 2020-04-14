Companies / Mining Rand gold price at record high as more miners return to limited operations Pan African Resources one of the few local producers that can benefit from currency weakness and Covid-19 flight to safe haven BL PREMIUM

Pan African Resources is one of the few SA gold producers that can take advantage of a record high rand gold price as more mines in the country return to limited operations.

The rand gold price breached the R1m per kilogram level in the first week of April as SA’s currency weakened against the dollar and the gold price started rising with investors scurrying to the safety of gold as the global economy takes a battering from the Covid-19 pandemic.