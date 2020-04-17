CEO of Implats Rustenburg Mark Munroe charged with lockdown violations

Mark Munroe, head of the Impala Platinum Rustenburg mining division, appeared in court on charges of contravening the lockdown regulations in recalling about 6,000 people back to work.

He is the first high-profile mine manager to be charged with such a violation as the industry prepares to gradually ramp up production in line with regulations set out by the department of mineral resources & energy and energy since the 21-day lockdown started on March 27 and was extended to the end of April

As Rustenburg CEO, Munroe's name is at the bottom of a letter dated April 12 requesting certain employees to return to the Rustenburg mines, which are the flagship assets in Implats, by April 14. This was after the company received permission from the department to “ramp up operations”.

Police cordoned off all roads leading to the mines and turned people back, saying the company had breached lockdown regulations.

“Mark Munroe appeared in the Bafokeng magistrate’s court this morning to face charges of contravening lockdown regulations, in recalling nonessential services people back to work,” said Implats spokesperson Johan Theron.

Implats was doing what many other mining companies have been doing in recalling staff to restart limited operations in line with directives from the department and working to standard operating procedures set out by the Minerals Council SA.

“Through the council, the mining industry has been working closely with the department on a process to systematically recall some nonessential workers and get some operational activities going again after the Easter long weekend,” Theron said.

“There was a process and precautionary measures agreed with the department in the application process, which everyone has followed, including Mark,” he said.

It appeared there were conflicting interpretations of the regulations and processes between the police and what the industry had agreed with the department.

The 6,000 staff reporting for work had been carefully selected for certain jobs to start preparing the mines for a return to work as lockdown restrictions were eased. The number of recalled staff represented about 20% of total staffing levels.

On Thursday, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe outlined amended regulations for the mining sector, mapping out a gradual process of returning mines to work after the industry was shut down on March 27 as part of a national lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The industry was expected to gradually ramp up production and return to normalised levels late in May, Mantashe said.

Theron said after what had happened to Munroe, the industry was ironing out interpretations of the amendments so that there would be no repeat of police blocks and arrests of management based on their understanding of the regulations.

