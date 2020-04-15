Companies / Mining AngloGold repays $700m bond and restarts some mining The company joins other SA gold firms in restarting limited surface operations BL PREMIUM

Joining a growing list of SA gold mining companies returning to limited operations, AngloGold Ashanti said it is restarting its surface operations and repaying a $700m (R13bn) bond.

AngloGold will make the repayment of the 10-year bond that matured on Wednesday out of a $1.4bn revolving credit facility.