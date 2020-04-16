Gwede Mantashe outlines strategy to restart mines

Mines in SA will restart production at half their capacity and then gradually ramp up under strictly controlled conditions, the government said on Thursday.

Mining companies could tap into various sources of funding, including the interest on their rehabilitation funds, to pay for Covid-19 screening, testing and quarantine systems.

In a governmental briefing on Thursday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said all coal mines that supplied coal to Eskom had to operate at full capacity. Fuel refineries had to return to full production to ensure people were able to move about as the five-week lockdown was gradually lifted from the end of April.

“We've agreed the mines must start operating. They will start operating at 50%, and then the minister, through directions, will ramp them up to full capacity in an orderly way,” she said.

There are 450,000 miners who must return to work in a phased way under strict controls to ensure they are not infected with Covid-19. The biggest risk is at labour-intensive underground mines which have been shut.

“We identified the risk in deep mines that if they're left alone for a long time the stability of the ground is affected and gases accumulate,” mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said, noting that keeping those mines shut for much longer could mean the industry was “confronted with disasters”.

“We must allow a situation of phased recall of workers to work in those mines and deal with the question of ramping up production in those mines, minimising the risk of accidents and disasters,” he said.

Mines that could operate on the surface and have smelters or refineries have been given permission for limited production, not using more than half their normal staffing numbers to ensure social distancing and effective health measures.

“These conditions include the screening and testing of miners coming back to the mines. The industry must provide quarantine facilities for those miners who might need them. The mining companies must arrange for transport for their employees, the SA component,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

The return of employees from neighbouring countries would be dealt with separately at another time, she said.

SA’s debt-laden mines with high fixed costs stand to lose between 10,000 and 45,000 jobs in the national lockdown if they receive no support, the Minerals Council SA warned on Wednesday.

In an economic assessment of the lockdown that started on March 27 to curb the spread of Covid-19, the council warned that full-year mineral production would be 5% lower than in 2019 if it resumed after the initial 21-day shut down, but more than 15% if the lockdown went on for a longer period.

The council and unions met Mantashe and his top leadership team a week ago to discuss the lockdown.

