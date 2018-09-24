Companies / Mining

Barrick Gold to buy Randgold Resources in $18.3bn deal

24 September 2018 - 09:20 Justin George Varghese and Zandi Shabalala
Mark Bristow. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

London — Randgold Resources Ltd said on Monday it agreed to the terms of a recommended share-for-share merger with Canada’s Barrick Gold Corp in a deal worth $18.3bn.

Under the terms of the deal, each Randgold shareholder will receive 6.1280 new Barrick shares for each share of the African rival, the companies said.

Barrick shareholders will own about 66.6% of the new Barrick merged company while Randgold shareholders will own about 33.4%. Randgold’s long-term chief executive Mark Bristow will retain that same role in the new merged company while Barrick’s John Thornton will become the executive chairman.

"The boards of Barrick and Randgold believe that the merger will create an industry-leading gold company with the greatest concentration of Tier One Gold Assets in the industry, the lowest total cash cost position among senior gold peers," the companies said in a joint statement.

Gold miners have come under fire from investors for poorly managing capital, forcing them to focus on costs while dampening enthusiasm for acquisitions.

Both Barrick and Randgold have lost about a third of their market capitalisations over the past year.

Reuters

Mining: Finding solutions to the unintended consequences of poor policy

As a country, and as an industry, we need to be asking how to create an enabling environment which will encourage business to invest in SA
Opinion
11 days ago

TIM COHEN: Why contraction? Just take a look at the Mining Charter

The new charter aims to impose much stricter BEE rules by force. What investor is going put down money in those circumstances?
Opinion
17 days ago

RON DERBY: Gold is the saviour of the mining sector that refused to be resurrected

Even if growth ratcheted up overnight, I'm not sure it would eat into our unemployment crisis
Opinion
29 days ago

ANN CROTTY: Beware miners bearing gifts in Xolobeni

Development, in a sustainable form, cannot come from outside
Opinion
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Gwede Mantashe’s poor lack of insight

Name-calling and attacking Implats, which has its back against the wall, shows a striking lack of empathy for struggling companies
Opinion
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: The sad decline of SA’s mines

We have made it nearly impossible for exploration companies to do business here
Opinion
2 months ago

