Companies / Mining

Litigious Randgold & Exploration reports ‘healthy cash position’

28 August 2018 - 10:05 Robert Laing
Brett Kebble. Picture: RAYMOND PRESTON.
Brett Kebble. Picture: RAYMOND PRESTON.

Randgold & Exploration (R&E) — a company that derives income by suing parties entangled in the scandals of its former owner Brett Kebble — had "a healthy cash position" of R151m at June 30, it reported on Tuesday.

R&E is often confused with London-listed Randgold Resources, partly because it had a subsidiary called Randgold Resources, which was subsequently renamed African Strategic Investment (ASI).

R&E is a cash shell with no operating mines, which has twice paid dividends from legal settlements.

In July 2014, R&E shareholders received R2.25 per share when auditing firm PwC agreed to pay it a R150m settlement without admitting guilt in the Kebble scandal.

In January 2011, R&E paid a 90c dividend from income gained when a London court ordered Paul Main to return £4m he had received from Kebble.

Ongoing legal cases in which R&E hopes to still recover money include R2.7bn from Kebble’s estate.

It is also suing Gold Fields and several of the directors of Kebble’s companies along with auditors besides PwC.

R&E in turn is being sued by investors in the company from when it was still owned by Kebble.

Tuesday’s interim results statement showed R&E’s cash outflow over the six months to end-June was R8.8m. It started the period with R160m cash.

Its net asset value per share declined from R2.13 at December 31 to R2.02 at June 30.

In other mining news:

Northam prepares to grow

Platinum worth R2bn awaits processing as output exceeds capacity
Companies
8 hours ago

SA discount makes gold mines targets

What has changed in recent years is the rate of exodus from SA, as companies either sold or closed gold mines as operations aged
Companies
1 day ago

New technology is the only way to save mining jobs

However, investment in telecoms and energy infrastructure is a key aspect of embracing a new era for the sector, write Nikita Lalla, Mihlali Sitefane ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Neal Froneman: SA is near the point of no return
Companies / Mining
2.
Sable International creates solution for expats ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Massmart pummelled hardest in retail sector
Companies
4.
Northam prepares to grow
Companies / Mining
5.
Fund managers make unprecedented call for probe ...
Companies

Related Articles

New technology is the only way to save mining jobs
Opinion

Northam expects to post loss that hides its operational strength
Companies / Mining

Northam prepares to grow
Companies / Mining

SA discount makes gold mines targets
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.