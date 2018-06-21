Cobalt explorers expect higher prices and grades to offset DRC’s new mine laws

Prices for cobalt, a key component in batteries that power electric vehicles, have more than tripled over the past two years as manufacturers strive to deliver more of their cars into the mainstream market.

Among the companies most affected by the new legislation are those in the latter stages of building mines, such as Alphamin Resources and Ivanhoe Mines. They raised money assuming that a 10-year stability clause in the previous mining code protected them from paying higher taxes for another decade. Alphamin is developing the world’s highest-grade tin deposit, while Ivanhoe’s zinc and copper projects are due to start production in the coming years.

"In terms of investor trust, this is a concern," Boris Kamstra, of CEO Alphamin, said in an interview. "It will increase the cost of capital for all projects in the DRC."

Junior miners do not need to worry about paying taxes or royalties until they start exporting metals. But uncertainty over whether cobalt will be classified as a strategic metal and how a super-profit tax provided for in the new legislation will be applied is deterring some financiers from backing projects, Brewer said.

Congo introduced a "strategic substance" categorisation in the new code, which may result in a 10% royalty rate on cobalt.

Brewer is seeking clarity saying that "unless we are given that clarity, we are seeing a decline in interest", noting the combined market capitalisation of junior miners exploring for lithium in DRC has halved from about $1bn since the code’s promulgation in March.

Still, they remain confident their projects can be successful.

"We have to factor in the new code," said Serge Ngandu, president of the Congolese subsidiary of London-based African Battery Metals, a company with a cobalt exploration permit. "It should be viable because the DRC has got almost 60% of the world’s cobalt resources and it is cobalt which is easy to process." Bloomberg