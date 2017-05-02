MINING
CoAL makes progress despite delays at Makhado
Coal of Africa CEO David Brown says the producer is making good progress towards re-entering its primary market
Coal of Africa (CoAL) has outlined what it calls a quarter of "overdue good news" after it sold an asset, raised capital, reduced cash outflows and acquired a mine that will give it the first production in years.
"The company is making good progress towards re-entering the market as a coal producer, while focusing on the timeous funding and finalisation of the regulatory and surface right requirements for the Makhado project," CEO David Brown said on Friday.
He gave a long list of the positive developments at CoAL, which has struggled to bring its Vele coking coal mine in Limpopo into production and to start construction of Makhado in the face of opposition.
CoAL reached agreement with Pan African Resources to buy the Uitkomst colliery in KwaZulu-Natal for R275m, which CoAL will fund from cash and in a payment deferred for two years and linked to whether the company can find a buyer for its production.
CoAL will issue 335.25-million shares to two third parties to raise $13m towards paying for Uitkomst. CoAL has converted $9.8m of a $10m loan from Yishun Brightrise Investment into equity and will seek shareholder approval to settle the balance in shares.
The Industrial Development Corporation has agreed to a R240m loan that will give it 15% of Baobab Mining and Exploration, a CoAL subsidiary that owns the Makhado project, which is delayed by an objection to the granting of a water-use licence to the project.
Brown raised another red flag — CoAL was trying to secure the surface rights for Makhado, which is spread over five farms with land claims.
