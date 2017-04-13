Coal Transportation Forum welcomes delay in green energy deals

The Coal Transportation Forum has welcomed a decision by new Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to delay signing additional agreements for the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme.

Forum spokeswoman Mary Phadi said the organisation would proceed with plans to halt the fourth round of contracts through legal means.

The South African Renewable Energy Council (Sarec) said on Tuesday that it had been informed that the signing of 37 additional agreements was to be delayed, after Kubayi indicated she first wanted to meet with Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

The contracts for small hydro-electric, solar and wind sites were expected to be signed on Wednesday.

"While we recognise the need for the new minister to get up to speed … financial closure of duly procured renewable power for 37 power purchase agreements now stands at almost two years," said Sarec chairwoman Brenda Martin.

Phadi said on Wednesday that the forum was in the process of serving court papers to halt further deals, arguing Eskom would face R700bn in contingent liabilities.

President Jacob Zuma said in February that outstanding contracts would be signed. It is understood the renewable energy projects have impeccable empowerment credentials.