Pan African sets sights on Evander payshoot

The next significant Pan African Resources’s Evander mines complex growth project, once its Elikhulu tailings project was on stream, would be to develop the 2010 payshoot if exploration drilling found it to be viable, Pan African group mining engineer Bert van den Berg said on Tuesday.

Pan African resumed mining and hoisting from Evander’s underground operations 10 days ago after a 55-day shutdown for R41.5m worth of repairs and to deliver a consistent output.

Pan African has completed a retrenchment programme to bring down costs at Evander underground, involving 210 voluntary retrenchments and 440 compulsory retrenchments. It has also completed fund raising for the Elikhulu tailings project to process material from the dumps at the old Kinross, Leslie and Winkelhaak mines, containing about 1.73-million ounces of gold.

A water-use licence is expected by September.

Pan African has some smaller growth projects in the pipeline, including vamping and extracting pillars.

The 2010 payshoot is an undeveloped area close to existing operations. A borehole, drilled decades ago showed a grade of about 13g/tonne, but more drilling needs to be done to prove viability.