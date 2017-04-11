Pan African poised to resume mining

"The processing of these tonnes will assist with the expeditious ramp-up of Evander Mines’ underground production profile," the company said.

During the shaft closure Pan African replaced piping, repaired shaft bottoms, removed excess steel and replaced damaged infrastructure. It also took the opportunity to prepare its working areas, including building extra dams underground to better control the removal of water, improving ventilation and retraining employees to work more safely.

It issued a stark warning to 2,435 employees in February, saying the closure would cost it R240m in lost revenue and R50m a month in wages.

CEO Cobus Loots had said the mine had too many employees for production of 90,000oz to 100,000oz a year from the underground workings, which recently moved into a high-grade area after exploiting a low-grade part of the ore body.

In March, the National Union of Mineworkers and Pan African agreed to laying off 976 people at the mine, largely through voluntary separations and redeployment within the company.

Pan African is on the cusp of building a R1.7bn tailings project to process a million tonnes a month of surface material, and some staff would be employed at this project.

The news failed to move the share price, which closed level with Friday’s R2.70 after a brief dalliance with R2.65.