Pan African to raise R1.7bn in share issue and debt funding for Elikhulu project

Pan African Resources will issue R705m worth of discounted shares and raise R1bn in a seven-year debt facility to build its Elikhulu tailings retreatment project at Evander gold mine.

London- and Johannesburg-listed Pan African will place 291.5-million shares at 14p or R2.42 each to raise the R705m. The stock closed at 16p and R2.72 on Tuesday.

The share placement will be run through an accelerated bookbuilding process run by Standard Bank and Rand Merchant Bank in SA, and by Numis Securities, Hannam & Partners and Peel Hunt in the UK. The process will end at 1pm on Wednesday in SA.

The R1bn underwritten debt facility was agreed to in principle with Rand Merchant Bank. The capital will be repaid in equal quarterly repayments after a two-year grace period "at a competitive prevailing interest rate".

Pan African said the debt facility had credit approval but remained subject to finalisation of definitive legal agreements, and the fulfilment of conditions precedent including licensing approvals.

Elikhulu, the second tailings retreatment project at Evander in Mpumalanga, will deliver 56,000oz of gold a year for eight years starting at the end of 2018 and then 45,000oz of gold for five years.

"The debt redemption profile is matched to that of the Elikhulu project’s cash flows and the projects funding is not expected to impact on Pan African’s ability to pay dividends during the construction period," the company said.

Pan African’s definitive feasibility study showed that at a gold price of $1,180/oz the project had a net present value of $75.6m and an internal rate of return of 34%.

Elikhulu is forecast to have an all-in sustaining cost of $527/oz over its 13-year life.

Additional capital inflows to Pan African will come from the R275m realised from the sale of its Uitkomst colliery in KwaZulu-Natal to Coal of Africa Limited.